Media Roundtable: Uncuffed - Voices From Behind Prison Walls

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll have a conversation about Uncuffed, a KALW audio project that trains inmates at San Quentin and Solano State Prison to record and edit interviews with other people behind bars.

These pieces provide a rare glimpse into the life of prisoners from their perspective. The inmates share their stories, talk about what it’s like to be behind bars, and explore the tools they use to channel and understand their pain.

Guests:

Ninna Gaensler-Debs, producer for Uncuffed, a KALW storytelling project created by people in CA prisons

Eli Wirtschafter, head producer for Uncuffed, a KALW storytelling project created by people in CA prisons

Greg Eskridge, award-winning journalist and founding member of San Quentin Radio, where he currently serves as a facilitator and mentor

Brian Thames, Uncuffed producer at Solano State Prison

Web Resources:

Uncuffed: Voices from behind prison walls