Media Roundtable: Pro-Trump Mob Attack On The Capitol & How Democrats Won The Georgia Runoffs

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing the attacks on the Capitol by violent pro-Trump mobs and white nationalists. The rioters walked into the capitol, smashed windows, vandalized and looted offices, and waved confederate and Trump flags. How should this event be put in a historical context and what is the media’s role?

We are also talking about historic Democratic victories in Georgia.

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter and the author of It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America

Joshua Holland, contributor to The Nation, and co-host of We've Got Issues podcast

Stephen Fowler, award-winning reporter and photographer for Georgia Public Broadcasting

Web Resources:

We've Got Issues

The DC Report: Trump’s Coup Demands Prosecution, Immediate Removal

Propublica: Capitol Rioters Planned for Weeks in Plain Sight. The Police Weren’t Ready.

GPB: Democrats Flip U.S. Senate With Ossoff, Warnock Wins