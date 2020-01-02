Media Roundtable: The Privatization Of Veterans Affairs Health Care

On this edition of Your Call, Propublica reporter Isaac Arnsdorf joins us to discuss the changes that have happened in the Department of Veterans Affairs under the Trump Administration.

The VA is the second-largest federal agency, with a $200-plus billion budget and almost 400,000 employees serving 9 million veterans. Arnsdorf reports that Trump’s cronies are secretly shaping the administration’s veterans policies even though they have no experience with veterans or the military. Join the conversation on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guest:

Isaac Arnsdorf , award winning reporter with ProPublica

Web Resources:

Propublica: How Donald Trump Turned to a Comics Titan to Shape the VA