Media Roundtable: The Media Coverage Of Soleimani's Assassination & The Latest Protests In Iran

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the U.S. Assassination Of Iran's Qassem Soleimani, and countrywide protest after the Iranian government admitted it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

We’ll also talk about how many of the pundits who appeared on national television or were quoted in major publications praising the assassination of Soleimani have undisclosed ties to the defense industry.

Guests:

Borzou Daragahi, international correspondent for the Independent

Lee Fang, Lee Fang, reporter for The Intercept covering the influence organized interest groups and money on Public policy

Web Resources:

