Media Roundtable: Media coverage of reproductive rights & attacks on press freedoms

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss national coverage of abortion rights after Alabama passed a near-total ban on abortion. How are the media covering the Republicans’ ongoing assault on abortion rights?

We’ll also discuss a police raid on the home of journalist Bryan Carmody who was investigating the death of San Francisco public defender Jeff Adachi. Journalists have condemned the raid as a serious infringement on press freedom.

Guests:

Jennifer Gerson, Atlanta-based writer and reporter

Jessica Glenza, senior health reporter at The Guardian

Tim Redmond, founder and journalist at 48 Hills

Web Resources:

Cosmopolitan: 5 Reasons It’s Time to Freak the F*ck Out About Abortion

The Guardian: Google has given $150,000 in free ads to deceptive anti-abortion group

NBC: Georgia and Ohio's new abortion laws will harm women, but Republicans only care about winning a political battle

The Guardian: The anti-gay extremist behind America's fiercely strict abortion bans

48hills: Court to hear arguments on police raid of reporters house

Buzzfeed: WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Is Facing 17 More Criminal Charges In The United States

SF Chronicle: Adachi leak case: Even if raid on journalist was illegal, source may be outed