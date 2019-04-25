Media Roundtable: Media coverage of climate change & the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we'll discuss the fallout from the wave of Easter Sunday suicide bombings at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, which killed more than 250 people and injured more than 500. We’ll also talk about media coverage of climate change.

According to Media Matters, last year, national broadcast networks spent a combined total of just 142 minutes on climate change. What is the role of the media in informing people about the effects of climate crisis?

Guests:

Shashank Bengali, foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times

Rebecca Leber, reporter in Mother Jones' DC bureau covering environmental politics and policy

Kyle Pope, editor in chief and publisher of the Columbia Journalism Review

Web Resources:

Mother Jones:I’m an Environmental Journalist and I Hate Earth Day

LA Times: Sri Lanka was Lonely Planet's No. 1 travel destination for 2019. The attacks are ‘a big blow’

CJR: The media are complacent while the world burns