Media Roundtable: Media After Trump &The Mercers And The Dark Money Behind Election Lies

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing coverage of Donald Trump’s four years in office and the role a wide range of media played in amplifying his lies and hateful, racist rhetoric.

Robert Mercer, a right-wing hedge fund manager, funded pro-Tump media, politicians, and organizations that peddled lies about the election. What will change now that Joe Biden is President?



Guests:

Dan Gillmor, professor in the Journalism department at Arizona State University and the director of News Co/Lab

Kyle Pope, editor in chief and publisher of the Columbia Journalism Review

Matthew Cunningham-Cook, contributor to the intercept



Web Resources:

CJR: The insurrection and the press

Dan Gillmor – Just in case you were still wondering…

Press Watch: After obsessive focus on Trump, White House reporters need to zoom way out

The Intercept: ARIZONA GOP CHAIR URGED VIOLENCE AT THE CAPITOL. THE MERCERS SPENT $1.5 MILLION SUPPORTING HER.