Media Roundtable: Journalism As A Public Good & Inside The $1.9 Trillion Relief Package

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the impacts of media monopolies, Facebook’s effects on journalism and society, and the closure of local newspapers.

More than 1,800 newspapers have shut down or drastically downsized in the last 15 years. We’ll also talk about the $1.9 trillion relief package, which includes unemployment benefits, vaccine distribution funding, direct payments of $1,400 per person, and a $15 minimum wage.

Guests:

Robert McChesney, professor of communication at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, the author of It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America and editor of DCReport.org

Arthur Delany, reporter for the Huffington Post covering politics and the economy



