Media Roundtable: The Impacts Of Repealing The ACA & CA Prison Labor Continues During The Pandemic

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the impacts of repealing the Affordable Care Act on tens of millions of Americans, especially low-income populations.

Later in the show, we'll discuss a Los Angeles Times’ investigation that found California kept prison factories open as COVID-19 spread. People like Robbie Hall worked for pennies to $1 an hour, making products like masks and hand sanitizer that were sold to state agencies for millions of dollars.

Guests:

Trudy Lieberman, award-winning health journalist, contributor to the Columbia Journalism Review, and contributing editor to the Center for Health Journalism

Kiera Feldman, investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

Center for Health Journalism: Will the Supreme Court whisk us back to the bad old days when an ear infection was a preexisting condition?

The New York Times: Obamacare Turns 10. Here’s a Look at What Works and Doesn’t.

Los Angeles Times: California kept prison factories open. Inmates worked for pennies an hour as COVID-19 spread