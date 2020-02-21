Media Roundtable: The Humanitarian Crisis In Idlib & The Rise And Reign Of Jeff Bezos

On the next Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Syria's Idlib province. Relentless bombing by Syria and Russia has forced nearly 900,000 people to flee their homes since December.

We will also talk about FRONTLINE’s new documentary, Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos. The yearlong investigation examines Jeff Bezos’ ascent to power and the ethical questions surrounding data collection and worker safety.

Guests:

Anya Bourg, award winning Producer for FRONTLINE

Carlotta Gall, Istanbul bureau chief for The New York Times



Web Resouces:

The NY Times, Carlotta Gall: ‘It’s Like the End of the World’

Financial Times, Chloe Cornish, Asmaa al-Omar: ‘It Looks Like Judgment Day’: Inside Syria’s Final Battle

The Washington Post, Kareem Fahim: As Civilians Suffer In Syria’s Idlib province, death and displacement stalk aid workers, too

FRONTLINE: Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos