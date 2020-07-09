 Media Roundtable: Henry Wallace & The Fight For The Soul Of The Democratic Party | KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Henry Wallace & The Fight For The Soul Of The Democratic Party

By Malihe Razazan 2 hours ago

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are speaking with the Nation’s John Nichols about his new book, The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics.

Seventy-five years ago, Henry Wallace, FDR's vice president, predicated that without a massive postwar New Deal project, American fascists would use fear mongering, xenophobia, and racism to regain economic and political power. What can we learn from that time?

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation, and the author of The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics 

Web Resources: The Nation: Topple the Electoral College 

The Nation: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party Is a Fight for the Future

Verso: What did Henry Wallace stand for?

CNN: Prospect of chaos in November grows as coronavirus cases rise and Trump escalates attacks on voting

