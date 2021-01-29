Media Roundtable: Frontline-Trump′s American Carnage & The Plight Of Central American Refugees

On this edition Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing Trump’s American Carnage, a new FRONTLINE documentary that traces Trump’s presidential campaign, his appeal to white nationalists, his election lies, and how it all led to a mob attack on the US Capitol. Later in the show, we are talking about President’s Biden’s task force to reunite separated immigrant families and the plight of thousands of asylum seekers, mostly from Honduras, who are trying to get to the United States.

Guests:

Michael Kirk, award winning documentary filmmaker and the director of the Frontline’s documentary special Trump’s American Carnage

Jean Guerrero, award-winning investigative journalist and author of Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda

Sandra Cuffe, freelance journalist based in Central America, where she covers human rights, social movements, militarization, and environmental issues.

