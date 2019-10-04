Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE Investigates The Rule Of Mohammad Bin Salman; Net neutrality

It’s been one year since the brutal murder of the Washington Post’s Jamal Khash-og-ji at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. On the next Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll speak with FRONTLINE’S Martin Smith about a two-hour PBS documentary that looks into the rule of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his ties to the killing.

We will also talk about federal appeals court new ruling gutting Obama era neutrality regulations.

Guests:

Martin Smith, Emmy-winning correspondent for PBS’ Frontline

April Glaser, Slate technology writer and co-hosts the podcast If Then

Web Resources:

FRONTLINE: The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Slate: The Last Hope for Net Neutrality