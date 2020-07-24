Media Roundtable: EU Recovery Plan & Sexual Harassment At US Coast Guard

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we get an update on the COVID pandemic in Italy and the $860B recovery fund to help the 27-member EU bloc tackle their economic crisis.

We also discuss a McClatchy investigation about sexual assault and harassment in the US Coast Guard. In a survey published last July, almost half of female cadets at the Coast Guard Academy reported sexual harassment. How is the Coast Guard responding?

Guests:

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail

Kevin Hall, chief economics correspondent and a senior investigator at McClatchy Newspapers

Web Resources:

The Globe and Mail: The pandemic triggers a rare moment of EU unity — and integration — that may not last

The Globe and Mail: European Union clinches ‘historic’ stimulus package to repair shattered economies

Miami Herald: She was a pioneering Coast Guard rescue swimmer. A tsunami of sexual harassment followed