Media Roundtable: EU Recovery Plan & Sexual Harassment At US Coast Guard

By Malihe Razazan 15 minutes ago

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we get an update on the COVID pandemic in Italy and the $860B recovery fund to help the 27-member EU bloc tackle their economic crisis.

We also discuss a McClatchy investigation about sexual assault and harassment in the US Coast Guard. In a survey published last July, almost half of female cadets at the Coast Guard Academy reported sexual harassment. How is the Coast Guard responding? 

Guests:

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail

Kevin Hall, chief economics correspondent and a senior investigator at McClatchy Newspapers

Web Resources:

The Globe and Mail: The pandemic triggers a rare moment of EU unity — and integration — that may not last

The Globe and Mail: European Union clinches ‘historic’ stimulus package to repair shattered economies

Miami Herald: She was a pioneering Coast Guard rescue swimmer. A tsunami of sexual harassment followed

 

