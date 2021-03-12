Media Roundtable: The COVID Pandemic In South Africa & GOP’s New State-Level Voter Suppression bills

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we are having a conversation with Mia Malan, executive director of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism in Johannesburg about the pandemic in South Africa. The country has had more than 1.5 million confirmed cases, including more than 50,000 deaths.

We are also talking with Mother jones’ Ari Berman about GOP’s new state-level voter suppression bills. Republicans have introduced more than 253 bills.

Guests:

Mia Malan, founding Editor in Chief of the Bhekisisa Centre for Health in Journalism

Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights. He's the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights

Web Resources:

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Ammnesty International: South Africa: COVID-19 pushes inequality in schools to crippling new level, risks a lost generation of learnersMother Jones: Stacey Abrams Has a Plan to Dismantle the Filibuster and Protect Voting Rights

Mother Jones: Georgia Republicans Pass the Most Restrictive Voting Laws Since Jim Crow