Media Roundtable: Coverage Of The Presidential Primaries

  • A voter steps from a booth after casting a ballot in the New Hampshire primary, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H.
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On this edition of the media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the presidential primaries.

Independent outlets are running stories about the media’s tendency to downplay Bernie Sanders or ignore him altogether. A recent Washington Post headline reads, 'The media keep falling in love – with anybody but Bernie Sanders.' We’ll also talk about the media’s erasure of Elizabeth Warren, the Amy Klobuchar-surge narrative, reporters pressing Michael Bloomberg on his stop and frisk policy, and the candidates’ actual platforms.

Guests:

Derecka Purnell, human rights lawyer and columnist at The Guardian

Branko Marcetic, staff writer at Jacobin magazine, contributor to In These Times, Leonard C. Goodman Institute for Investigative Reporting fellow, and author of Yesterday's Man: the Case Against Joe Biden

Jon Allsop, freelance journalist and writer of Columbia Journalism Review’s newsletter The Media Today 

Web Resources:

Columbia Journalism Review: The media, ‘Klomentum,’ and the ‘erasure’ of Elizabeth Warren

In These Times: Amy Klobuchar Says She Wants to Protect Obamacare — But Has Worked to Undermine It

Jacobin: Joe Biden Tried to Cut Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare for 40 Years

The Guardian: Bloomberg’s weak apology for stop-and-frisk is too little, too late

The Washington Post: The media keep falling in love — with anybody but Bernie Sanders

