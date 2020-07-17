 Media Roundtable: Coverage Of Native American And Indigenous Communities | KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Coverage Of Native American And Indigenous Communities

By Malihe Razazan 28 minutes ago
  • The fallen Christopher Columbus statue outside the Minnesota State Capitol after a group led by American Indian Movement members tore it down in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 10, 2020.
    Tony Webster

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing the state of journalism with Native reporters. According to 2017 data from the American Society of News Editors, less than .05 percent of all journalists at leading newspapers and online publications are Native American.

How do Native journalists assess coverage of COVID in Indian Country, oil pipelines, racist sports names, and tribal sovereignty? 

Guests:Connie Walker, award-winning investigative reporter and host of the cclaimed CBC News podcast, Missing & Murdered

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Washington editor of Indian Country Today

 Tristan Ahtone, award winning journalist, editor-in-chief at the Texas Observer, and president of the Native American Journalists Association

Web Resources:

 tristan ahtone

MISSING & MURDERED: CBC News original podcast hosted by CBC News investigative reporter Connie Walker.

Indian Country Today: Pandemic shows tribes the census is an 'absolute necessity’

Splinter: It's Time to Finally Listen to Native Journalists

 

 

