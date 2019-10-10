Media Roundtable: Attack On Kurds In Syria; The Impeachment Inquiry & Supreme Court's New Term

On the next Your Call’s Friday media roundtable, we’ll discuss Turkey’s military operation in Kurdish areas in Northern Syria. So far, at least 24 people have been killed – including 16 Kurdish fighters and eight civilians – while dozens more have been injured. Tens of thousand of people are also fleeign their homes.
We’ll also talk about the investigation into whether Donald trump abused his power in pressuring Ukraine to intervene in the 2020 election, and important issues facing the Supreme Court.
Guests:
Borzou Daragahi, international correspondent for The Independent.
John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, and the author Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America, and The Genius of Impeachment
Bob Egelko, legal affairs reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle
