Media Roundtable: Analyzing Media Coverage Of Trump’s State of Union & Impeachment Trial

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Donald trump’s State of the Union address. How have the media reacted to his claims about the state of the economy, the impact of his tax cuts for the rich and corporations, and his racist and xenophobic policies.?

Also this week, Senate Republicans voted to acquit Donald Trump on articles of impeachment, abuse of power, and obstruction of Congress. We’ll discuss coverage.

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, founder of Press Watch

Zach Carter, senior political economy reporter at the Huffington Post

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter and the founder and editor-in-chief of the nonprofit news service DCReport

