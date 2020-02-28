Media Roundtable: Afghanistan Peace Deal & The Decline Of Newspapers

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of U.S.-Taliban peace deal and what it means for the population of Afghanistan. According to the UN, more than 10,000 civilians were killed or injured in 2019.

We’ll also talk about the alarming loss of local newspapers and journalists across the country. Since 2004, almost 1,800 papers, including more than 60 dailies and 1,700 weeklies closed down.

Guests:

Ali Latifi, independent journalist based in Kabul, Afghanistan

Victor Pickard, associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication, and the author of Democracy Without Journalism? Confronting the Misinformation Society

Web Resources:

The Guardian, Victor Pickard: American journalism is dying. Its survival requires public funds

CJR, Karl Pope: Beyond Facts: What the press can learn from its war against disinformation

The Washington Post, Katie Shepherd: New York Times hit for publishing op-ed by Taliban leader linked to ‘ruthless attacks’

The Article, Ali Latifi: In Afghanistan, a chance at peace is a welcome relief from war

Deutsche Welle, Ali Latifi: Afghanistan: One district's hope for lasting peace