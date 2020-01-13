 Martins Beach / Monarch Butterflies / An Arborist At Solano State Prison | KALW

Martins Beach / Monarch Butterflies / An Arborist At Solano State Prison

By News Producer 38 minutes ago

A prime piece of California coastline is back in the news, bringing up issues of privacy versus public access — it's the latest in the fight over Martins Beach. Then, we get an update on the state of monarch butterflies. And, a new interview from Solano State Prison, about a guy who used to be a professional arborist.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Tags: 
Crosscurrents Podcast

Related Content

In Fight Over Martins Beach, Locals Want Respect For Their Prized Coastline

By Marco Siler-Gonzales 38 minutes ago
Marco Siler-Gonzales / KALW News

  

The only road that leads to Martins Beach is on property owned by tech billionaire Vinod Khosla. Last week, the California Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Khosla saying he has been “improperly and illegally” restricting public access.

When Khosla bought the property in 2008 he initially kept the gate locked. In 2013, he was sued for limiting access without a permit. Since then, he has kept the gate open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., charging a $10 fee to use the road. Now, the California Coastal Commission wants him to remove the no trespassing signs and take the gate out altogether.

Will Monarch Butterflies Bounce Back?

By 38 minutes ago
Marissa Ortega-Welch / KALW

Experts and enthusiasts discuss another year of data.

Livin’ That Tree Life — An Arborist Goes To Prison

By b.f. thames 38 minutes ago
Jawed Karim / Wikimedia Commons / used under CC BY-SA 3.0 / cropped

Most of the stories that I've produced for Uncuffed have been of a serious nature, often dealing with personal issues of national interest. But this time I wanted to do a lighter, more entertaining story, about gangster arborist Jeffrey Mercado livin' that tree life.