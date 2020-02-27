 Markets down, Facebook cancels show: Virus hits businesses | KALW

Markets down, Facebook cancels show: Virus hits businesses

By AP 1 minute ago
  • Photo from a 2017 f8 conference
    Photo from a 2017 f8 conference
    kohtzy/Creative Commons

The spread of the new coronavirus is jamming up business as companies suspend production, meetings, events and business travel.

Facebook is canceling its annual conference for developers, usually held in late April or early May in the San Francisco area. 

JetBlue Airways is waiving extra fees for changing or canceling a ticket in hopes of reassuring customers who worry about getting hit later with a fee because of “evolving coronavirus concerns.” 

Meanwhile, the research firm IDC says smartphone shipments will fall nearly 11 percent in the first half of 2020, as workers gradually return to the Chinese factories that make the phones.

