 Manny's on a Mission to Revive Civil Discourse | KALW
Related Program: 
Out in the Bay

Manny's on a Mission to Revive Civil Discourse

By Eric Jansen 1 hour ago


Can we have civil civic discourse in these fractious times? Manny Yekutiel, activist and owner of the cafe, bookstore and civic events space Manny’s, passionately believes so and tells us why, 10 pm tonight (Tuesday) on Out in the Bay.

Manny opened his “people-powered and community-focused meeting and learning place” in San Francisco’s Mission District on Election Night 2018 to encourage civic engagement. He’s since hosted hundreds of events — initially in person, now virtually — on topics ranging from politics to climate change, criminal justice reform and LGBTQ rights.

Manny Yekutiel says he came to San Francisco, like many before him, "as a gay refugee, basically - a gay pilgrim."
Credit David Perry & Associates

This Wednesday, Manny's hosts a Virtual Inauguration Watch Party starting at 8:30 am PST. Past speakers have included Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, former President Obama’s campaign manager David Plouffe and, during their campaigns, Georgia’s new US Senators, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Gay and Jewish, Manny says still loving and respecting his politically and socially conservative orthodox family — despite most of them voting for Trump twice and his father’s rejection when Manny came out — has helped Manny learn how to encourage civil dialogue among people holding different opinions.

Manny talks about all this and much more on this week’s Out in the Bay with host Eric Jansen. Manny’s intelligent, inspiring, caring and compassionate. He’s on fire! Hear our conversation 10 pm Tuesday here on KALW; whenever you want at OutintheBay.org

Tags: 
Out in the Bay
manny yekutiel
LGBTQ
Jon Ossoff
Raphael Warnock
national politics
civic engagement
gay
Jewish
Inauguration
US Capitol Insurrection
black lives matter

Related Content

'Blackmail, My Love' shows SF's sordid homophobic past

By Eric Jansen Jan 12, 2021
Katie Gilmartin

Blackmail, My Love is a noir murder-mystery novel set in San Francisco, 1951 - "The Dark Ages of Queerdom," as author and illustrator Katie Gilmartin puts it - when cops raided gay and lesbian bars, beat up patrons and demanded "protection" money, and when lesbians and gay men were so afraid of public exposure they were easy blackmail targets.  The book is illustrated with 21 of Gilmartin's original prints, including "Miss Double Strand" here.

10pm Tuesday on KALW, historian, printmaker, Queer Ancestors Project founder and novelist Katie Gilmartin reads from her book and talks about mid-last century San Francisco queer life.

2020 in the Queer-View Mirror

By Eric Jansen Jan 5, 2021
Pete Buttigieg, by Gage Skidmore, used under CC license, resized

Happy New Year? We all hope 2021 will be kinder to us than 2020 … but only time will tell. So this week: 2020 in the queer-view mirror and a look ahead with national politics and legal reporter Lisa Keen.

2020 brought hardships on many fronts. Yet for LGBTQ people in the US, 2020 brought significant progress on some fronts, while bringing setbacks on others. Ms. Keen breaks down the top 2020 developments and assesses potential gains and losses for queer folk in 2021, including insights on Georgia's US Senate run-offs.