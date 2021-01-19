Manny's on a Mission to Revive Civil Discourse

Can we have civil civic discourse in these fractious times? Manny Yekutiel, activist and owner of the cafe, bookstore and civic events space Manny’s, passionately believes so and tells us why, 10 pm tonight (Tuesday) on Out in the Bay.

Manny opened his “people-powered and community-focused meeting and learning place” in San Francisco’s Mission District on Election Night 2018 to encourage civic engagement. He’s since hosted hundreds of events — initially in person, now virtually — on topics ranging from politics to climate change, criminal justice reform and LGBTQ rights.

This Wednesday, Manny's hosts a Virtual Inauguration Watch Party starting at 8:30 am PST. Past speakers have included Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, former President Obama’s campaign manager David Plouffe and, during their campaigns, Georgia’s new US Senators, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Gay and Jewish, Manny says still loving and respecting his politically and socially conservative orthodox family — despite most of them voting for Trump twice and his father’s rejection when Manny came out — has helped Manny learn how to encourage civil dialogue among people holding different opinions.

Manny talks about all this and much more on this week’s Out in the Bay with host Eric Jansen. Manny’s intelligent, inspiring, caring and compassionate. He’s on fire! Hear our conversation 10 pm Tuesday here on KALW; whenever you want at OutintheBay.org