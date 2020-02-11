 Man Killed In Tesla Crash Had Complained About Autopilot | KALW

Man Killed In Tesla Crash Had Complained About Autopilot

  • Photo by Joseph Thornton via Flickr, used under CC BY-SA 2.0

An Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X hit a concrete barrier had complained before his death that the SUV’s Autopilot system would malfunction in the area where the crash happened.

The complaints were detailed in documents released Tuesday by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the March, 2018 crash that killed engineer Walter Huang.  

The documents say Huang told his wife that Autopilot had previously veered his SUV toward the barrier on U.S. 101 near Mountain View, California.

Tesla says Autopilot is a driver assistance system and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times. 

