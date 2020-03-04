Mads Tolling ~ Left Coast Chamber Ensemble ~ Pacific Musical Competition

This week, you'll hear about the 2020 Pacific Musical Competition, whose finalists perform at the Live Finals and Winners Showcase, which will be held on March 8, 2020 in the Main Hall at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco from 10am to 7pm. For over a century, the Pacific Musical Society & Foundation has nurtured the growth of gifted musicians by awarding merit-based scholarships to promising students in the Bay Area and surrounding regions. Each year they hold a competition for instrumentalists, pianists, vocalists, chamber groups, and composers in various age categories.

A talk with two-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Mads Tolling, about his upcoming show at Yoshi’s in Oakland (510 Embarcadero West), together with his Mads Men (Colin Hogan on keys, Daniel Lucca Parenti on bass and Eric Garland on drums). Featured guest artists are vocalists Kim Nalley and Kenny Washington.

From the Left Coast Chamber Orchestra, a talk with flutist Stacey Pelinka and artistic director Anna Presler about the ensemble's upcoming concert, titled Fairytale Pieces, on March 8 (7:30pm) at The Hillside Club (2286 Cedar St.) in Berkeley and on March 9 (7:30 pm) at the SF Conservatory of Music (50 Oak St.) in San Francisco. The program explores music that illuminates folklore and storytelling. With Schumann's Fairytale Pieces for viola and piano, Chris Castro's musical rendition of myths about ‘Coyote’ and ‘Old Man Farmer’, and Carl Schimmel's Ladle Rat Rotten Hut - a topsy turvy Little Red Riding Hood for the 21st Century, featuring guest storyteller Susan Strauss.

Plus, Open Air regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson on Levi Strauss at the Contemporary Jewish Museum, guest Roy FIdler on "Frank Lloyd Wright and His Legacy in Marin" at The Marin Philosophical Society, and Alan Furston’s latest spy thriller, “Under Occupation.”

Live on KALW Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1pm (archived here thereafter)