 "The Long Honduran Night" traces poverty & violence in Honduras back to US-backed coup | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Call

"The Long Honduran Night" traces poverty & violence in Honduras back to US-backed coup

By & Laura Wenus 22 minutes ago

On this edition of Your Call, history professor emerita Dana Frank discusses her book The Long Honduran Night, which documents brutal repression by the US-backed regime and the rise of a powerful grassroots resistance movement.

Frank writes that after the 2009 military coup, Honduras was plunged into violence and poverty and the post-coup regime destroyed the rule of law and gutted the state. What are Hondurans facing today and what factors are forcing so many people to flee their homes?

Guest:

Dana Frank, professor emerita of History at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and author of The Long Honduran Night: Resistance, Terror, and the United States in the Aftermath of the Coup

Web Resources:

Democracy Now: “It Is Not a Natural Disaster”: Dana Frank on How U.S.-Backed Coup in Honduras Fueled Migrant Crisis

NPR: What Hondurans In The U.S. Can Expect When They're Deported

BBC News: Migrant caravan: US to investigate after child dies in custody at border

Fortune: I Live in Honduras, Where People Are in Constant Fear of Being Murdered. It’s No Wonder They Join Caravans

 

Tags: 
immigration
Honduras
coup
International

Related Content

Your Call: Stories of unaccompanied children & teens fleeing violence in Central America

By & Laura Flynn Oct 17, 2017
New American Story Project / Photos by Ed Ntiri

  

In 2014, US and Mexican authorities apprehended more than 340,000 people fleeing Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Radio Ambulante: El exilio de Manuel Zelaya / The Exile of Manuel Zelaya

By Annie Murphy Jun 14, 2013

Honduras is in the news these days for winning the most undesired title of murder capital of the world.

But in 2009, the headlines coming out of Honduras were about the coup of then-president Manuel Zelaya.

The story of his coup was heard around the world, but Zelaya's personal story is far less known. Annie Murphy traveled to Honduras to speak with Zelaya himself, and hear his version of the story we all think we know.