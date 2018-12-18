"The Long Honduran Night" traces poverty & violence in Honduras back to US-backed coup

On this edition of Your Call, history professor emerita Dana Frank discusses her book The Long Honduran Night, which documents brutal repression by the US-backed regime and the rise of a powerful grassroots resistance movement.

Frank writes that after the 2009 military coup, Honduras was plunged into violence and poverty and the post-coup regime destroyed the rule of law and gutted the state. What are Hondurans facing today and what factors are forcing so many people to flee their homes?

Guest:

Dana Frank, professor emerita of History at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and author of The Long Honduran Night: Resistance, Terror, and the United States in the Aftermath of the Coup

Web Resources:

Democracy Now: “It Is Not a Natural Disaster”: Dana Frank on How U.S.-Backed Coup in Honduras Fueled Migrant Crisis

NPR: What Hondurans In The U.S. Can Expect When They're Deported

BBC News: Migrant caravan: US to investigate after child dies in custody at border

Fortune: I Live in Honduras, Where People Are in Constant Fear of Being Murdered. It’s No Wonder They Join Caravans