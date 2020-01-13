Livin’ That Tree Life — An Arborist Goes To Prison

Most of the stories that I've produced for Uncuffed have been of a serious nature, often dealing with personal issues of national interest. But this time I wanted to do a lighter, more entertaining story, about gangster arborist Jeffrey Mercado livin' that tree life.

"Being here in prison now, I see a lot of people trying to be gangsters. My mindset is, 'man, I could take you to this spot where I know you won't be gangster, and it's at the top of a 90-foot palm tree.'"

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content is approved by a prison information officer.

