 Livin’ That Tree Life — An Arborist Goes To Prison | KALW
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

Livin’ That Tree Life — An Arborist Goes To Prison

By b.f. thames 1 minute ago
  • Jeffrey Mercado made his living as an arborist, trimming trees from frightening heights.
    Jeffrey Mercado made his living as an arborist, trimming trees from frightening heights.
    Jawed Karim / Wikimedia Commons / used under CC BY-SA 3.0 / cropped

Most of the stories that I've produced for Uncuffed have been of a serious nature, often dealing with personal issues of national interest. But this time I wanted to do a lighter, more entertaining story, about gangster arborist Jeffrey Mercado livin' that tree life.

"Being here in prison now, I see a lot of people trying to be gangsters. My mindset is, 'man, I could take you to this spot where I know you won't be gangster, and it's at the top of a 90-foot palm tree.'"

Hear more stories like this by subscribing to Uncuffed in podcast players: www.WeAreUncuffed.org

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content is approved by a prison information officer.

Email KALW's Uncuffed editors.

Write to the Uncuffed producers at Solano State Prison:

Uncuffed
Level 3 Education / Media Lab
P.O. Box 4000
Vacaville, CA
95696-4000

Tags: 
Solano State Prison
From The Producers Of Uncuffed

Related Content

Episode 4: Maserati-E

By Thanh Tran Dec 2, 2019

In 2012, Eric "Maserati-E" Abercrombie picked up the guitar and has been performing ever since. Today, the producers talk about the music that helped them through some of the most difficult moments of their life, and what tools they use to channel and understand their own pain.

This past August, he was released, at age 25. Now, he’s performing regularly. 

Free At Last, Thanks To A New California Law

By Spoon Jackson Dec 9, 2019
Steve Drown / Uncuffed

From the project Uncuffed:

The Reed brothers, Jesse and Greg, came to prison as crime partners. Jesse was the shooter and his little brother Greg was just there to rob. They both got life sentences, with the opportunity to parole.

When California Prisons Tried To Institute Grooming Standards, Native Americans Fought Back

By Tommy Shakur Ross Nov 26, 2019
San Quentin News

 

From the project Uncuffed and San Quentin Radio:

There are about a hundred people in San Quentin state prison who identify as Native American. One of those people is Eldridge Leigh Yazzie. He's Navajo and has been incarcerated for 27 years. Native Americans like Yazzie have the right to practice their spirituality in prison. But sometimes the rules of prison conflict with their spiritual practices. 