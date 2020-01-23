 Lisa D. Gray Brings Women Writers Of Color And The Community Together | KALW
Lisa D. Gray Brings Women Writers Of Color And The Community Together

  • Lisa D. Gray, founder of Our Voices Our Stories SF.
Lisa D. Gray could barely read when she became fascinated with books. Now she’s penning award-winning stories about race and class. Lisa is the founder of Our Voices Our Stories SF, a literary event where women writers of color and the community engage.

"[I'm making] a place where women writers of color can be seen, heard and people know that we are a force to be reckoned with in the literary community."

Lisa D. Gray is currently working on a novel. You can check out the next event in Our Voices Our Stories SF this Friday night, 6 p.m. at the African American Art & Culture Complex. The feature writer is Ingrid Rojas Contreras.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

