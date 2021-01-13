Law Enforcement's Connection To The Planned Riot At The Capitol

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how last week’s insurrection is being investigated. The Justice Department announced that they are pursuing at least 150 suspects who attended. Some included off-duty police, firefighters, and members of the military.

Two Capitol police officers have been suspended and at least 10 more are under investigation for alleged roles in the riot. The Brennan Center has long reported that police departments have been infiltrated by white supremacists. Studies have also shown connections between veterans and white nationalist movements. What action needs to be taken?

Guests:

Michael German, fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty & National Security Program and FBI special agent veteran. His latest book is called Disrupt, Discredit, and Divide: How the New FBI Damages Democracy.

Emmanuel Felton, investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News



Web Resources:

AP: FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

The Washington Post, Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky: FBI report warned of 'war' at Capitol, contradicting claims there was no indication of looming violence

Brennan Center, Michael German: Hidden in Plain Sight: Racism, White Supremacy, and Far-Right Militancy in Law Enforcement

BuzzFeed News, Emmanuel Felton: These Black Capitol Police Officers Describe Fighting Off "Racist-Ass Terrorists"

NPR, Jaclyn Diaz: Ex-Capitol Police Chief Says Requests For National Guard Denied 6 Times In Riots