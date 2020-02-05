KALW's Audio Academy training program

Stay tuned! The application window for the 2020-2021 Audio Academy will open in March. Check back here for exact dates and how to apply.

Audio Academy is a unique nine-month radio journalism training program at KALW Public Radio, an NPR and BBC affiliate in San Francisco.

This program is designed to give you a professional audio production and journalism education, tuition-free.

We are looking for:

Creative thinkers, great writers, audiophiles who dream in sound & story

Anyone who is hungry to break into the world of audio journalism

People with a passion for covering a diversity of communities

Ideally, people who are knowledgeable about the Bay Area

Team players ready to work hard in a supportive newsroom

Fans of workday dance parties (appreciated but not required!)

The Audio Academy gave me everything I needed to start a career in public radio. It's a top-to-bottom training in radio production from people who are good at what they do. - Eli Wirtschafter, AA '16

About the program

You will be an integral part of the production of our award-winning daily news show, Crosscurrents. Our show is known for “going deeper” and telling nuanced, sound-rich stories. You’ll help with some newsroom tasks like fact-checking and research, while also getting to pitch and produce your own radio features in our supportive, collaborative newsroom.

In addition, you will receive in-depth training in audio journalism and production through weekly evening seminars taught by KALW reporters, engineers, and special guests. Seminar topics include: field recording; editing in Protools; writing for radio; and voicing. In addition, every Audio Academy fellow will receive one-on-one mentorship from Crosscurrents staff as well as shadowing opportunities.

Commitment and Timeline:

Start date: Early September, 2020 - exact dates to come

End date: June 2020

Our individual voices are really nurtured here. The fact that we get to produce our own stories and get help doing it is so special. - Marisol Medina-Cadena, AA '18

Participants will be asked to commit to a minimum of 16 hours of work per week. This includes one regularly scheduled eight-hour shift in our newsroom (Monday–Thursday) and another eight hours working in the field, producing your own stories. We do our best to accommodate everyone’s schedules for these newsroom days.

Participants will also be asked to attend weekly evening seminars (6:30 to 9 p.m.) on Wednesdays from September to December and then monthly evening seminars (6:30 to 9 p.m.) on the first Wednesday of each month from January to June.

The Academy includes a two-week break in late December and two flexible vacation weeks for each participant. Enrollment in a college or university is not necessary to participate. This is a free and unpaid training opportunity.

Questions? Email Marissa at marissa@kalw.org

KALW encourages a diverse pool of applicants from a variety of backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. We value diversity.