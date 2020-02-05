KALW News' summer journalism program

Stay tuned! KALW will begin accepting applications for our 2020 summer internship in early spring. Check back here for dates and how to apply.

KALW is proud to offer a summer journalism program based in our San Francisco newsroom and studios. We are an NPR and BBC affiliate with a track record of developing new and diverse public media talent.

This is a great opportunity for someone who is just starting their career as a radio journalist and has a basic level of experience producing radio features, but wants to build on that experience and grow in our supportive, collaborative newsroom.

About the internship

You will be an integral part of the production of our daily news magazine show, Crosscurrents. You’ll help with some newsroom tasks like fact-checking and research, while also getting to pitch and produce your own radio features.

This is an unpaid opportunity; training will be provided. There will be four evening seminars offered to help you level-up your skills. Seminar topics include: editing in ProTools; thinking in sound and scene; and how to succeed as a freelance radio journalist. We’re nationally known for our radio journalism training programs and excited to help you hone your craft!

Our newsroom is known for “going deeper” and telling nuanced, sound-rich stories. We’re looking for creative thinkers who are great writers and storytellers with a passion for reporting on diverse communities and ideally some knowledge of the Bay Area.

You will be:

Pitching, reporting, and producing original feature stories for broadcast and online distribution

Interviewing potential guests/sources

Researching topics

Fact-checking

Building skills in story structure, voicing, digital production, engineering, and sound design

Helping with administrative and production duties in our newsroom

We’re looking for candidates that:

Have demonstrable experience interviewing, field recording, writing for radio, and digitally editing audio

Are computer literate, especially with Macs and Google Docs

Are self-starters who can work independently and also enjoy collaboration

Are able to commit to 16 hours a week to the internship, including one regularly-scheduled 8 hour work day (Mon-Thurs) at KALW’s studios

Slick dance moves appreciated, but not required!

Commitment and Timeline:

Start date: May 2020 - exact dates to come

End date: September 2020

If you’re not able to commit for the duration of the program, some exceptions may be possible — please explain more in your application.

Participants will be asked to commit to a minimum of 16 hours of work per week. This includes one regularly scheduled eight-hour shift in our newsroom (Monday - Thursday) and another eight hours working in the field, producing your own stories.

We do our best to accommodate everyone’s schedules for these newsroom days.

Enrollment in a college or university is not necessary to participate.

The KALW news department also offers a nine-month training program, from September through June, called the Audio Academy. Learn more here. Applicants can only be accepted to one program, but can apply to both if desired. If you are applying to both programs, please note that in the subject line of your email.

KALW encourages a diverse pool of applicants from a variety of backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. We value diversity.