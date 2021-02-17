Justice Department Charges 3 North Korean Hackers For Global Cyberattacks

The Justice Department announced charges Wednesday against three North Korean hackers for allegedly conducting a series of destructive cyberattacks, computer-enabled bank thefts and cryptocurrency heists around the world.

Prosecutors say the defendants — Jon Chang Hyok, Kim Il and Park Jin Hyok — are members of North Korea's military intelligence agency known as the Reconnaissance General Bureau. They face charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud.

"As laid out in today's indictment, North Korea's operatives, using keyboards rather than guns, stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency instead of sacks of cash, are the world's leading 21st century nation-state bank robbers," said John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security.

The indictment builds on a 2018 case that charged Park for his alleged role in the cyberattack against Sony Pictures, the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh's central bank and other computer intrusions.

Wednesday's indictment adds the two new defendants, Jon and Kim, as well as more victims of their alleged heists and extortion schemes.

Demers said the case highlights the North Korean government's use of cyberattacks and other schemes as a means to earn money.

"The regime has become a criminal syndicate with a flag, which harnesses its state resources to steal hundreds of millions of dollars," Demers said. "The DPRK's malicious activities are a global problem, requiring global awareness, condemnation, and cooperative disruption."

According to the indictment, the defendants are responsible for some of the most damaging cyberattacks ever, including the hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the cyber-heist of $81 million from the Bank of Bangladesh, and the Wannacry 2.0 attack.

The indictment says the computer breaches often began with spear-phishing emails that contained malware that allowed them to access their victims' computer systems.

The defendants' alleged victims include banks in Mexico, Malta, Pakistan, Poland, the Philippines, Vietnam and the United States, as well as crypto currency companies in Europe and Asia and online casinos in Central America.

Prosecutors allege the trio attempted to steal around $1.2 billion, although the exact figure of money they successfully made off with is not clear.

The indictment alleges three new schemes.

One of them is known as an ATM cash-out, in which malware is installed on the computer of a bank that allowed the hackers to make large, fraudulent cash withdrawals from the institution's ATM. The indictment alleges the defendants orchestrated $6.1 million in withdrawals through this scam.



Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.