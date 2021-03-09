Just Keep Singing / Examining Recent Anti-Asian Attacks

KALW is listener supported. Donate to support local public radio.

A Bay Area children’s choir tries to keep on singing — over Zoom. We hear how singing together helps young people weather the pandemic. Then, we talk to Oakland Voices reporter Momo Chang about what’s behind the recent wave of anti-Asian attacks. And, from our podcast New Arrivals, a local journalist has a new collection of essays.

