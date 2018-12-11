 Journalist Adam Hochschild offers lessons & warnings from dark times | KALW
Your Call

On this edition of Your Call, journalist Adam Hochschild reminds us that battles against injustice have been won and will be won.

In his collection of essays, Lessons From a Dark Time, he writes that the Trumps and Putins of other eras have gotten the ignominy they deserve. Hochschild explores stories of surveillance, incarceration and injustice around the world and at home. What lessons can we learn from previous dark times?

Guest:

Adam Hochschild, journalist and author with a focus on social justice and human rights, former founding member of Mother Jones magazine, and author of several books, including Lessons From a Dark Time and Other Essays

Web Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: Review: ‘Lessons From a Dark Time,’ by Adam Hochschild

Democracy Now: A Century After WWI’s End, Adam Hochschild Cautions: “Think Long and Hard Before Starting a New War”

Commonwealth Club Marin: Adam Hochschild's Lessons From A Dark Time

Tags: 
American History
Colonialism
American politics
social safety net
incarceration
surveillance

