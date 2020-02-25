Joe Biden: His Record, His Policies & His Donors

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll wrap our coverage of presidential candidates by discussing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden’s campaign has raised over $76 million. One of his SuperPacs is raising money from corporate lobbyists and private equity executives. A lot is riding on South Carolina for Biden after coming in a distant second in Nevada and fifth place in New Hampshire. What do you want to know about Joe Biden’s record, platform, and donors?

Guests:

Matt Bruenig, founder and president of the People’s Policy Project

Branko Marcetic, staff writer at Jacobin Magazine and fellow at In These Times Magazine

Web Resources:

Jacobin, Branko Marcetic: The Making of Joe Biden’s Conservative Democratic Politics

Jacobin, Branko Marcetic: Joe Biden Helped Pull the Democrats to the Right

The New Yorker, Charles Bethea: JOE BIDEN’S LAST STAND IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The Nation, Carols E. Rojas Rodriguez: I Asked Biden About Obama-Era Deportations. He Told Me to Vote for Trump.

The Atlantic, Matt Bruenig: The Real Costs of the U.S. Health-Care Mess