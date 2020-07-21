Jinho’s Journey: Fighting Police Violence From the Inside

Black Lives Matter might be the largest social movement in American history. Last month, an estimated 15 to 26 million people took to the streets to protest police violence, launching a national conversation about the role systemic racism plays in law enforcement.

In a recent episode of WorldAffairs, a weekly podcast and syndicated radio program, producer Teresa Cotsirilos tells the story of a man whose past experiences with the police drove him to fight for justice from the inside. Jinho Ferriera, also known as “The Piper,” discusses his childhood in West Oakland, his experiences working in law enforcement and what it means to be an artist in a moment of radical change.

Listen to the full documentary on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.