 Issues Like Police Violence May Lead To Higher Voter Turnout In Bayview-Hunters Point | KALW
  • Two people walk down a path approaching the Key Avenue entrance of Bayview Park in San Francisco.
    Tim Adams / Wikimedia Commons

In these final days before the election, we’ve been checking in with locations around the Bay Area with the lowest voter turnout rates. We’ve gone to Richmond, East Palo Alto, West Oakland, and today we go to San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point district to hear what’s being done there to engage voters.

Hoodline reporter Meaghan Mitchell has spoken to community groups working to mobilize voters. In this interview, she shares what she's been hearing in the neighborhood a week before election day.

This interview was produced with help from Victor Tence. Click the play button above to listen.

Find more interviews from this series here.

