 Interview: Lead detected in half of San Francisco Unified School District schools | KALW

Interview: Lead detected in half of San Francisco Unified School District schools

By & Angela Johnston 1 minute ago
  • CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 // Indigo Skies Photography

This is part of our series  “Persistent Poison: Lead’s Toxic Legacy in the Bay Area,” an in-depth look at childhood lead poisoning in the region.

It turns out that the majority of lead poisoning in the Bay Area is caused by lead paint in old homes. But there have been reports of lead in drinking water at schools, too. In the past couple of months, all of San Francisco’s public schools have been tested for lead in the drinking water and the results are in.

"When children go to school to learn and play the last thing they should be drinking is lead contaminated water. So we're really concerned about not just the most egregious examples that have gotten a lot of attention, but also these small levels of lead that are getting into the drinking water throughout the district."

Laura Deehan the Public Health Advocate for California Public Interest Research Group or CALPIRG, joins us in studio to talk more about the issue.

You can see the highest lead levels that have been detected at each school on CALPIRG's Get Out The Lead Map.

Tags: 
Persistent Poison: Lead's Toxic Legacy in the Bay Area
alameda county

Related Content

Living with lead poisoning in the San Francisco Bay Area

By & 23 hours ago
Marissa Ortega-Welch/KALW

This is the first in a four-part award-winning series “Persistent Poison: Lead’s Toxic Legacy in the Bay Area.”

A 2017 Reuters report showed that a few Bay Area neighborhoods have some of the highest rates of childhood lead poisoning in the country.

Lead and the Bay Area housing crisis

By & 23 hours ago
Angela Johnston

 

This is the second story in our four-part award-winning series  “Persistent Poison: Lead’s Toxic Legacy in the Bay Area,” an in-depth look at childhood lead poisoning in the Bay Area.

Interview: Fear of eviction perpetuates unhealthy living conditions

By & Dec 11, 2018
Courtesy of John Bauters

This is part of our series  “Persistent Poison: Lead’s Toxic Legacy in the Bay Area,” an in-depth look at childhood lead poisoning in the region.

The lead-poisoning data gap

By & 2 minutes ago
Marissa Ortega-Welch

 

This is the third story in our four-part series  “Persistent Poison: Lead’s Toxic Legacy in the Bay Area,” an in-depth look at childhood lead poisoning in the Bay Area.

The numbers show the lead poisoning problem in the Bay Area is bad — but is what we know just the tip of the iceberg?

A lead-poisoning solution within reach

By & Mar 29, 2018
Angela Johnston

 

This is the last story in our four-part series “Persistent Poison: Lead’s Toxic Legacy in the Bay Area.”  

In Alameda County, which has some of the highest lead levels in the country, an energetic public health nurse helps families after their child has been lead poisoned. But her work is a stopgap solution. What’s the answer to preventing leading poisoning before it starts?

Interview: Lead in school drinking water

By & Mar 29, 2018
Sulfur CC-BY-SA-3.0 Wikimedia Commons

 

This is part of our series  “Persistent Poison: Lead’s Toxic Legacy in the Bay Area,” an in-depth look at childhood lead poisoning in the region.

Interview: Lead poisoning and the housing boom

By Mar 29, 2018
CC Flickr User Mike Linksvayer, resized and recropped

 

This is part of our series  “Persistent Poison: Lead’s Toxic Legacy in the Bay Area,” an in-depth look at childhood lead poisoning in the region.

 

Resources: Concerned about lead poisoning?

By & Mar 29, 2018
Marissa Ortega-Welch

Concerned about lead? Resources vary by city and county, but here are a few starting points.

Testing your child’s blood for lead

If you have private insurance or Medi-Cal, ask your primary care provider. All health insurance plans are required to pay for the blood lead test.

If you are uninsured, contact your local county health system to enroll in a county health care program.