Interim San Francisco DA Suzy Loftus Makes The Case for Why She Should Keep the Post

The race for San Francisco’s District Attorney is proving to be one of the city’s most surprising races in recent memory. A few days before early voting opened this week, Mayor Breed appointed Suzy Loftus as interim DA.

Loftus is a former San Francisco Police Commission president. She also worked for Kamala Harris in the state attorney general’s office and San Francisco’s district attorney office. She is expected to resign from her current role with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office and begin her tenure as Interim DA later this month. But it’s still up to voters to decide in November whether she should keep the post for good. Loftus shares her vision for the prosecutor’s office.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.