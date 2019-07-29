 Insights On Prison Shakespeare Programs From A Formerly Incarcerated Actor | KALW
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

Insights On Prison Shakespeare Programs From A Formerly Incarcerated Actor

By 6 hours ago
  • Dameion Brown as Othello in a 2016 Marin Shakespeare production.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Dameion Brown as Othello in a 2016 Marin Shakespeare production.
    Peter Merts
  • Dameion Brown and Aaron Daria performing in a 2015 Marin Shakespeare production of Macbeth at Solano State Prison.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Dameion Brown and Aaron Daria performing in a 2015 Marin Shakespeare production of Macbeth at Solano State Prison.
    Peter Merts

Dameion Brown thought his theater career was over when he left prison. But three years later, he still performs with Marin Shakespeare Company, the group that first introduced him to acting at Solano State Prison. He also teaches with their programs in youth prisons.

"I don't think that you are any more cultured if you're into August Wilson or William Shakespeare. But because that perception is there, it gives a person from a marginalized experience an opportunity to have one more level, one more degree of discrimination peeled off of them."

At the beginning of the conversation, Dameion responds to hearing this interview from Solano Prison: Shakespeare Gives Actors Choices, Even In Prison

Listen to Dameion and Eli's full conversation below:

Dameion Brown will play Oberon in the Marin Shakespeare Company production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, opening in September.

Tags: 
Arts
theater
Prison Stories

Related Content

Shakespeare Gives Actors Choices, Even In Prison

By Spoon Jackson 7 hours ago
Uncuffed

From the series Uncuffed:

I found acting in prison, and Steve Drown had acted most of his life through high school and college. One actor from the desert and the other from the city.