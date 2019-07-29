Insights On Prison Shakespeare Programs From A Formerly Incarcerated Actor

Dameion Brown thought his theater career was over when he left prison. But three years later, he still performs with Marin Shakespeare Company, the group that first introduced him to acting at Solano State Prison. He also teaches with their programs in youth prisons.

"I don't think that you are any more cultured if you're into August Wilson or William Shakespeare. But because that perception is there, it gives a person from a marginalized experience an opportunity to have one more level, one more degree of discrimination peeled off of them."

At the beginning of the conversation, Dameion responds to hearing this interview from Solano Prison: Shakespeare Gives Actors Choices, Even In Prison

Dameion Brown will play Oberon in the Marin Shakespeare Company production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, opening in September.