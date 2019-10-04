Inflection Point: How Kate Black is getting more women in office.

Former Chief of Staff for EMILY's List, Kate Black, just published her first book, written with the actress June Diane Raphael. It’s called “Represent. The Woman's Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World.” She shares the attributes of successful candidates, the stories of women who rose to office against all odds, and how to respond when you hear someone say this country isn’t ready for a woman president. Plus, how to determine if you have the time to get out there and run. Check out the companion "Toolkit" episode in the feed right now. Support the Inflection Point Campaign for Action. Donate today: bit.ly/inflectionpoint