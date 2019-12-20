 Inflection Point 136: How Dan Pfeiffer is Making America a Democracy Again | KALW
Inflection Point

Inflection Point 136: How Dan Pfeiffer is Making America a Democracy Again

  • Author Dan Pfeiffer
    Author Dan Pfeiffer
    Photo courtesy of Dan Pfeiffer/modified from original

You may know Dan Pfeiffer as a host of Pod Save America. You may know him as Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama. Or you may know him for his book, "Yes We (Still) Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter and Trump". In this episode he shares how he got into politics and what it's going to take to get America out of the political mess we find ourselves in today. This conversation was recorded on stage, presented by Cal Performances at UC Berkeley.

