Inflection Point 135: Meet the Climate Activist Leading the Charge for Children's Health - Heather M

  • Mom's Clean Air Force Nation Field director, Heather McTeer Toney
    Photo courtesy of Heather McTeer Toney/modified from original

Meet Heather McTeer Toney.. the National Field Director at Moms Clean Air Force, which fights for climate safety to protect our children's health. She shares how her two terms as the first African-American, first female and youngest mayor of Greenville, MS helps her be an even more effective activist, and what one thing motivates people to make big changes.

To listen to this episode, subscribe to the Inflection Point podcast to hear it when it’s released. The podcast schedule is not always the same as the radio schedule.

 

