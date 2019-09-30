Incarcerated Zealot Sings Songs Of Apocalyptic Portent

From the series Uncuffed:

Like many people in prison, Chris Turgeon is complicated. He plays guitar and saxophone. He sings like an angel. And he’s also an alleged cult leader.

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content is approved by a prison information officer.

