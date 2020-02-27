 Immigrant Workers Hired To Fight Wildfires / Silicon Valley / Middle Eastern Treasures | KALW

Immigrant Workers Hired To Fight Wildfires / Silicon Valley / Middle Eastern Treasures

By News Producer 48 seconds ago

California wildfires are getting worse and low-wage immigrant workers are hired to do dangerous jobs. We hear the story of a worker who fought the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Then, we answer a question from a listener like you: And, a percussionist shares what makes her instrument so unique.

When Fires Burn Though Neighborhoods, Some Immigrants Workers Become First Responders

By 46 seconds ago
Reed Saxon / AP Photo

Climate change is fueling devastating wildfires in California, and in some cases, low-wage immigrant workers are cleaning up after them. They sweep ash out of houses and strip debris from burned buildings.

Why Is It Called It Silicon Valley?

By 4 hours ago
Sarah Lai Stirland / KALW

Hey Area is where we find answers to questions you ask. Nastassya Saad wonders about the origins of the world-famous moniker for the South Bay.

Local Drummer Brings Middle Eastern Sounds To Oakland

By 51 seconds ago
Courtesy of Mary Ellen Donald

When Mary Ellen Donald was eight years old, she fell in love with the piano. Around that same time, she was also diagnosed with macular degeneration, which means she would gradually lose her eyesight. That didn’t stop her ambition. 