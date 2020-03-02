How Will Latinx & Youth Voters Make A Difference This Super Tuesday?

On this edition of Your Call, on Super Tuesday, we’ll discuss ‘get out the vote’ efforts. According to the Pew Research Center, a record 32 million Latinos are projected to be eligible to vote this year.

More than half of all eligible Latinx voters live in Super Tuesday states. And what about young people, a group that doesn’t vote in large numbers. Will that change on Super Tuesday? What is the ground game of candidates in states like Texas and California?

Guests:

Gabrielle Gurley, deputy editor of The American Prospect

Nicole Acevedo, staff reporter at NBC News and NBC Latino

Julián Aguilar, immigration reporter for The Texas Tribune

Web Resources:

The American Prospect, Gabrielle Gurley: Los Angeles County’s Seismic Voting Shift

NBC News, Nicole Acevedo: Candidates need young people to boost Latino voter turnout. Here's why.

NBC News, Suzanne Gamboa: Can Latinos seal the deal for Sanders on Super Tuesday?

The Guardian, Mario Koran: 'The young are our moral compass': how US teens are getting out the vote

Power California