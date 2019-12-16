How Uber And Lyft Failed To Protect Passengers & Drivers From Sexual Assault

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss reports of sexual assault happening during Uber and Lyft rides.

In an extensive report, Uber revealed they received 5,981 reports of sexual abuse of passengers and drivers between 2017 and 2018. Last week, 19 women filed a lawsuit against Lyft claiming they were sexually assaulted or raped by drivers. They say Uber and Lyft have failed to protect riders by not installing safety features. How should these companies be held accountable?

Guests:

Michael Bomberger, attorney with Rideshare Sexual Assault Lawyers

Tamera Streeter, sexual assault victim advocate

Caroline Miller, Lyft sexual assault victim

Jane Roe 2 (name changed to protect identity), Lyft sexual assault victim

Web Resources:

Vox: It’s not just passengers being assaulted in Ubers. Drivers are at risk, too.

CBS News: Passengers sue Lyft claiming they were sexually assaulted by drivers

Washington Post: Uber discloses 3,000 reports of sexual assault on U.S. rides last year in its long-awaited safety study