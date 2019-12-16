 How Uber And Lyft Failed To Protect Passengers & Drivers From Sexual Assault | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Call

How Uber And Lyft Failed To Protect Passengers & Drivers From Sexual Assault

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 7 minutes ago
  • In this posed picture, the Uber app is opened on a mobile phone, backdropped by other transport services in London, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
    In this posed picture, the Uber app is opened on a mobile phone, backdropped by other transport services in London, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
    Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss reports of sexual assault happening during Uber and Lyft rides.

In an extensive report, Uber revealed they received 5,981 reports of sexual abuse of passengers and drivers between 2017 and 2018. Last week, 19 women filed a lawsuit against Lyft claiming they were sexually assaulted or raped by drivers. They say Uber and Lyft have failed to protect riders by not installing safety features. How should these companies be held accountable?

Guests:

Michael Bomberger, attorney with Rideshare Sexual Assault Lawyers

Tamera Streeter, sexual assault victim advocate

Caroline Miller, Lyft sexual assault victim

Jane Roe 2 (name changed to protect identity), Lyft sexual assault victim 

Web Resources:

Vox: It’s not just passengers being assaulted in Ubers. Drivers are at risk, too.

CBS News: Passengers sue Lyft claiming they were sexually assaulted by drivers

Washington Post: Uber discloses 3,000 reports of sexual assault on U.S. rides last year in its long-awaited safety study

Tags: 
Uber
Lyft
Rideshare
Ridesharing
sexual assault lyft
sexual assault uber
sexual assault
ridehailing
rideshare apps
michael bomberger
caroline miller