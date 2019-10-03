 How Trump's Policies Affect Immigrant Communities / Sounds From Sproul Plaza | KALW

How Trump's Policies Affect Immigrant Communities / Sounds From Sproul Plaza

By News Producer 1 minute ago

First up, when immigrants send money back home, it’s not only about dollar amounts. Then, how a local nonprofit is helping migrants keep up with the changes in immigration law. And, an Audiograph — a signature sound from around the Bay Area.

Segments:

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: 
Crosscurrents Podcast

Related Content

Trump’s Policies Change The Way Money Flows From The US To Other Countries

By Adriana Morga 35 minutes ago
Adriana Morga / KALW

President Trump’s had both strong rhetoric and policies on immigration during his presidency. One way that immigrants’ lives are impacted is through remittances — money sent from the U.S. to other countries. 

Misinformation About Immigration Policy Is Biggest Challenge For Rights Group

By 34 minutes ago

Remittances are one aspect of immigrant life being affected by Trump’s immigration policies. And, as we hear frequently in the news, immigrants are having to navigate a system that changes with each new policy. 

The Heart Of UC Berkeley's Campus: Sproul Plaza

By Lezak Shallat 33 minutes ago

  

In this Audiograph, we go to a popular gathering spot on a historic campus.