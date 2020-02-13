How The Trump Administration’s Public Charge Rule Could Impact Bay Area Immigrants

Last January, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can begin implementing its expanded “public charge” rule, which could systematically deny green cards to low-income immigrants.

The policy is going into effect on February 24, and it’s made some immigrant families reluctant to use public benefits like food stamps or Medicaid. If you are afraid that the “public charge” rule could apply to you, the East Bay Community Law Center recommends that you consult with an immigration attorney. You can find their list of non-profit organizations that can provide clients with discounted or free legal advice here.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.