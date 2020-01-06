Monday January 6's Your Call

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, The Intercept's environment reporter Sharon Lerner discusses her investigation exposing how the plastics industry is fighting to keep polluting the world.

She details how, for decades, the plastics industry has used advertising, public outreach campaigns, lobbying, and partnerships with nonprofits to fight against efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Guest:

Sharon Lerner, environment reporter with The Intercept

Web Resources:

The Intercept: How the Plastics Industry Is Fighting to Keep Polluting the World